Wilson & Hughes revives Cox & Kings, focusing on modern travel solutions

Singapore-based private equity and VC firm Wilson & Hughes PTE announced on Tuesday the relaunch of the travel services brand Cox & Kings, which it had acquired earlier this year via an insolvency process, as per reports.
The reimagined Cox & Kings will now pivot towards four core business segments: leisure travel, business travel, specialized tours, and travel technology, as per a statement from Wilson & Hughes in a report.
Wilson & Hughes secured the Cox & Kings brand along with its collateral in June 2024 through a purchase facilitated by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The firm did not disclose the transaction amount. Notably, this acquisition is separate from the former entity Cox & Kings Ltd, which is still under liquidation due to past financial troubles.
In addition to the Cox & Kings brand, the firm acquired a portfolio of over 200 sub-brands, including Duniya Dekho – “See the World with Us”, Bharat Dekho – “Discover the Wonders of India”, Luxury Escapades – “Unparalleled Luxury, Unforgettable Journeys”, Bhakti Yatra – “A Spiritual Journey Awaits”, Holiday 365 – “Your Perfect Getaway, Every Day of the Year”, Tour to Feast – “A Culinary Adventure Across Cultures” among others.
Wilson & Hughes sees Cox & Kings as an ideal platform to redefine the customer-centric approach demanded by today's travel market. Leveraging its expertise across sectors such as finance, FMCG, building materials, and hospitality, Wilson & Hughes plans to combine tradition with innovation to re-establish Cox & Kings as a trusted global travel brand.
Originally established as a prominent name in the travel industry, Cox & Kings faced severe financial setbacks in 2019, leading to bankruptcy proceedings and eventual liquidations. The existing obligations and legal issues remain tied to the former company, as confirmed by Wilson & Hughes.