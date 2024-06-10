Zepto celebrates Father’s Day with #JustSayIt

Zepto has launched Father’s Day campaign, featuring a touching video film, special promotions, and exciting social media activations. The centerpiece of the campaign is a heartfelt video film, released today across YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. The video captures the essence of fatherhood, highlighting the unique bond between fathers and their children.

The goal is to celebrate the unsung heroes in lives (fathers) and aims to evoke emotions and encourage people to express their love and appreciation for their dads with #JustSayIt.

Chandan Mendiratta, Chief Branding Officer at Zepto, shared, "We all love our dads deeply, but sometimes it’s hard to put that love into words. This realisation led to an important insight: no matter how awkward it might feel, we should take every chance we get, to show our love. Our video film and special limited-edition gifts are our way of enabling our customers to say 'I love you' to their amazing dads."

Leading up to the launch, Zepto’s social media channels will feature teaser posts and interactive content to build excitement. It will engage its audience with countdowns, sneak peeks, and father-centric stories using the hashtag #JustSayIt. Also, Zepto will include a limited-edition gift bag with orders placed on Father’s Day, June 16th 2024.

The campaign has been released in Hindi and Tamil.