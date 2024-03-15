Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal acquires India's first Rs 4.59 crore Aston Martin DB12 sportscar

In September 2023, Aston Martin, the renowned British supercar maker, introduced its revolutionary GT model, the DB12, to the Indian market. Following its debut, the vehicle, with a price tag of Rs 4.59 crore (ex-showroom), found its first owner in none other than Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Zomato. Goyal proudly became the inaugural owner of this breathtaking automotive marvel in the nation.

Pictures of Deepinder Goyal's recently acquired Aston Martin DB12 supercar were posted on Instagram by the account 'Automobili Ardent India.' The caption accompanying the post highlighted that this was the inaugural Aston Martin DB12 in the nation. It mentioned the delivery of the car via Aston Martin New Delhi, with the vehicle boasting a sleek Satin Aston Martin Racing Green paint job. The post also expressed admiration for the car's striking appearance when illuminated by sunlight.

The Aston Martin DB12, unveiled in May 2023 to succeed the iconic DB11, represents a significant leap in performance and design. Powered by a formidable 4.0-liter M177 twin-turbo V8 engine, it boasts an impressive power output of 680 PS (671 hp) and torque of 800 N⋅m (590 lb⋅ft). This remarkable increase in performance is attributed to various enhancements, including optimised compression, larger turbochargers, and improved cooling systems.

With its advanced engineering, the DB12 accelerates from 0–100 km/h (0–62 mph) in a mere 3.6 seconds, showcasing its agility and raw power. Its top speed of 202 mph (325 km/h) further solidifies its status as a high-performance grand touring car.

In terms of design, the DB12 inherits elements from both the DB11 and the DBS, blending elegance with aggression. Notable exterior features include a larger radiator grille, wider track widths, and redesigned LED headlights, giving the car a distinct and commanding presence on the road.

The Zomato CEO opted for a Satin Aston Martin Racing Green, enhancing the car's sleek and sophisticated look. The subdued green hue is complemented by large 21-inch alloy wheels featuring a diamond-cut finish, further adding to its elegance.