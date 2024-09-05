47% Indian consumers influenced by short-form videos while making purchases

Almost half of (47%) Indian consumers are being influenced by short-form videos while making their purchases, according to a report by ShareChat and Moj.

The report 'Short Form Big Impact: Festive Blueprint' highlights that short-form videos have become a staple in the daily lives of Indian consumers as 81% of the consumers actively watch bite-sized form of content.

Also, increasingly influential among consumers aged 25-44, almost 50% of them base their purchase decisions on the content they consume on short video platforms.

Nearly 50% of Indians watch short-form videos for more than 30 minutes a day, with 29% spending more than 60 minutes a day, with women for both. The more time India spends on these videos, the more they shape decisions—showing the unexplored potential of short-form content.

Additionally, short-form videos are not just a metro or Tier 1 phenomenon—they have a widespread influence across all regions. Moreover, purchase decisions in Tier 3 cities are more influenced by short-form videos, with 49% making decisions based on them, compared to an average of 45.7% in other regions.

Gaurav Jain, Chief Business Officer, ShareChat and Moj said, "We are living in a transformative era where short videos are driving purchase decisions for most of the Indians. By leveraging the power of short-form content, regional language preferences, and trusted creators, brands can optimise their impact and drive significant sales.” As India gears up for the festive season, the report aims to highlight how platforms like ShareChat and Moj offer brands a unique opportunity to engage with consumers in a meaningful way and drive authentic connections.

“In this new shopping landscape, that has shifted majorly from traditional means to the consumers' fingertips, we are proud to be acting as a bridge between consumers and brands. Brands have continued to receive returns through platforms such as ours, with a deep understanding of culture and language, fueled by creativity and strong strategic solutions adapting to evolving needs of today’s consumer," he added.

The survey encompassed insights from 6,000 users and 100 creators on ShareChat and Moj platforms, aiming to comprehend their festive activities, language preferences, and relationships with regional creators.

Key highlights:

Influence of short videos: The more India watches short-form videos, the more its purchase decisions are influenced by them. 59% of those who watch more than 60 minutes make purchase decisions based on short-form videos.

Native language supremacy: 86% of India wants content in their regional language, with 84% finding content in their regional languages more relatable and trustworthy. 45% of India makes purchases based on videos from creators in their native language.

Rise of micro influencers: In Tier 3 cities, purchase decisions are most influenced by creator-led videos. 70% of creators create more content around and during festivals, with 79% of them garnering an increase in user engagement on creator-led content.

Festive must-haves: The top trending choices for consumers are clothing, home decor and gifts, followed by beauty, food and electronics.