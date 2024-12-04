            
Amagi acquires Argoid AI to accelerate AI-driven innovation in the M&E industry

By integrating Argoid AI’s algorithms into Amagi’s existing platform, this acquisition will boost the functionality of Amagi’s product suite, Amagi NOW and CLOUDPORT offerings, enabling media companies to make faster, smarter, and personalized content scheduling decisions at scale.

Dec 4, 2024
Argoid’s founders, Gokul Muralidharan, Soundararajan Velu, and Chackaravarthy E, will join the Amagi team.

Amagi, cloud-based SaaS technology company for broadcast and connected TV (CTV), announced the acquisition of Argoid AI, an AI company specializing in recommendation engines and programming automation for OTT platforms.

By integrating Argoid AI’s algorithms into Amagi’s existing platform, this acquisition will boost the functionality of Amagi’s product suite, Amagi NOW and CLOUDPORT offerings, enabling media companies to make faster, smarter, and personalized content scheduling decisions at scale. It will also allow Amagi to deepen its AI-powered content programming, metadata enrichment, and recommendation engine services, which are crucial for transforming to personalized streaming as part of the FAST 2.0 innovation, stated the company in a statement.

"Amagi has been investing in AI/ML over the last couple of years. We strongly believe in the AI/MLs pivotal role in transforming the Media and Entertainment industry, creating efficiencies, enhanced monetization, and a superlative viewer experience," said Baskar Subramanian, Co-founder & CEO Amagi. "With this acquisition, Amagi will integrate Argoid’s AI components into its award-winning cloud solutions, significantly enhancing value for our customers. The combined tech expertise of both companies will address key challenges in the streaming industry, such as content discoverability, viewer retention, and intelligent programming.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with Amagi, a true leader in media technology,” said Muralidharan. “This partnership allows us to scale our AI-driven solutions, delivering even greater customer value. Together, we will revolutionize how content is programmed and distributed in the digital era.”

Amagi provides a complete suite of channel creation, distribution, and monetization solutions. The company’s clients include Hearst Networks UK, ABS-CBN, Astro, Cox Media Group, DAZN, Globo, Lionsgate Studio, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, and VIZIO.


First Published on Dec 4, 2024

