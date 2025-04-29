Spotify pays over $100 million to podcasters in Q1 2025, reveals creator earnings for the first time

Spotify has revealed that it paid more than $100 million to creators of audio and video podcasts during the first quarter of 2025, marking the first time the company has publicly shared such earnings data. The Stockholm-based streaming giant made the announcement on Monday, emphasising that these payments include advertising revenue as well as earnings from the new Spotify Partner Programme. The disclosure reflects Spotify’s growing focus on strengthening its position within the creator economy.

The Spotify Partner Programme, which was launched earlier this year in select markets, provides podcasters with more opportunities to monetise their work beyond the traditional ad-based model. By offering a broader range of income streams, Spotify aims to attract and retain top podcasting talent worldwide. The company said this milestone is proof of its ongoing investment in supporting both audio and video content creators.

Spotify's expansion into non-music content dates back to 2015, when it first introduced podcasts and video. The company made a significant move into the space in 2019 by acquiring Gimlet Media, a podcast production company known for its narrative-driven shows. Since then, Spotify has built a wide-ranging catalogue of content, from true-crime documentaries to live-streamed talk shows, diversifying the listening experience for its users.

Meanwhile, Spotify continues to deliver strong financial performance. In its most recent full year of trading, the company reported revenues of €15.7 billion and posted its first annual net profit of €1.1 billion in 2024. Spotify is set to release its first-quarter earnings report on Tuesday, and investors are expected to scrutinise the results for signs of sustained growth, particularly in its podcasting and non-music divisions.

However, it has not been all smooth sailing for the platform. Earlier this month, Spotify experienced a major service disruption that affected tens of thousands of users around the world. According to the outage-tracking website Downdetector.com, users reported problems with core functions such as searching for music and viewing artist profiles. Despite the widespread issues, many users confirmed that previously downloaded songs remained accessible offline.