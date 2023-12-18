American Premier League to be live streamed on Jio Cinema

American Premier League (APL) announces Jio Cinema as the digital streaming partner in India for their second edition of the league that will take place in Moosa Cricket Stadium in Houston, Texas from 19th – 31st December, 2023. The APL is sanctioned by the ICC and USA cricket board, and will be streamed live on the OTT platform, Jio Cinema at 8:00 PM IST every day of the league.

The tournament that has seven teams including Premium Afghans, Premium Americans, Premium Aussies, Premium Canadians, Premium Indians, Premium Paks and Premium Windies, will feature players like the Universe Boss Chris Gayle, Australian Ben Cutting, former Indian cricketers S Sreesanth and Stuart Binny, Englishman Dan Lawrance, Pakistani Sohail Tanvir amongst others. All teams will play each other once in the round robin format and then top four teams will make it to the semis.