The APL is sanctioned by the ICC and USA cricket board, and will be streamed live on the OTT platform, Jio Cinema at 8:00 PM IST every day of the league.

By  Storyboard18Dec 18, 2023 9:01 AM
American Premier League to be live streamed on Jio Cinema
All teams will play each other once in the round robin format and then top four teams will make it to the semis. (Representative image by Alessandro Bogliari via Unsplash)

American Premier League (APL) announces Jio Cinema as the digital streaming partner in India for their second edition of the league that will take place in Moosa Cricket Stadium in Houston, Texas from 19th – 31st December, 2023. The APL is sanctioned by the ICC and USA cricket board, and will be streamed live on the OTT platform, Jio Cinema at 8:00 PM IST every day of the league.

The tournament that has seven teams including Premium Afghans, Premium Americans, Premium Aussies, Premium Canadians, Premium Indians, Premium Paks and Premium Windies, will feature players like the Universe Boss Chris Gayle, Australian Ben Cutting, former Indian cricketers S Sreesanth and Stuart Binny, Englishman Dan Lawrance, Pakistani Sohail Tanvir amongst others. All teams will play each other once in the round robin format and then top four teams will make it to the semis.

Jay Mir, founder and CEO of APL said, “We are delighted to have Jio Cinema as our digital streaming partner in India. This partnership will allow millions of Indian cricket fans to catch the live action by tuning in to the Jio Cinema and get a seamless viewing experience. It’s a platform which has a massive base in India and I am glad that we will reach out to those audiences with Prime Time action.”


