Delhi HC hears Karisma Kapoor’s children’s plea in ₹30,000-crore Sunjay Kapur inheritance battle

The Delhi High Court on October 9 is to hear a suit filed by actor Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, who are seeking a share in their late father and industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000-crore personal estate.

At a previous hearing on September 27, Justice Jyoti Singh made a key intervention in the ongoing inheritance dispute, allowing Sunjay’s widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, to submit details of his movable and immovable assets in a sealed cover. However, the court had then rejected Priya’s plea to create a “confidentiality club” that would restrict access to these documents.

The case has pitted Sunjay Kapur’s second wife, Priya, against his children from his first marriage with actor Karisma Kapoor. The siblings- Samaira, 20, and Kiaan, 14- represented by senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, have earlier contested the validity of their father’s will, calling it “patently bogus.” They claim it unfairly excludes them from their rightful inheritance while enabling Priya to transfer several assets to her own name.

Justice Singh, in the previous hearing, directed that while the list of assets can remain sealed from public view, it must be shared with all concerned parties, including Sunjay’s children and his mother, Rani Kapur. “The list of assets can be submitted in a sealed cover to both parties in the matter,” the judge had said, adding that sensitive details should not leak into the media.

Earlier, Priya had proposed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to bar the children from speaking publicly about the case, but the court called the request “problematic” and potentially prejudicial. Following this, Priya withdrew her NDA request and agreed to sealed cover submissions.

The children’s counsel earlier alleged that key financial transactions took place between August 22 and 26- shortly after Sunjay’s death—including the closure of two bank accounts and the transfer of a 6% stake in Kapur’s holding company to Priya.

Rajiv Nayyar, counsel for Priya Kapur, had earlier argued that the case was being distorted by media coverage. “Every day, there is something in the media. The court should order that people should not go to the media. I am inviting a gag order on myself as well,” he said, maintaining that Priya was being fully transparent with the court.