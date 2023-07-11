comScore

How it Works

Dukaan CEO called out for being insensitive after posting about replacing support staff with AI chatbot

Dukaan claimed that it has now replaced 90 percent of its support staff with an AI chatbot called Lina in a move towards profitability.

By  Storyboard18Jul 11, 2023 2:14 PM
Dukaan CEO called out for being insensitive after posting about replacing support staff with AI chatbot
Shah had revealed Dukaan's AI assistant, Lisa, a month ago in a Facebook post. The virtual assistant can answer account-specific as well as general queries about Dukaan's features and workings.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) replacing humans seems like a new reality. Taking a cue from that, the enterprise e-commerce startup Dukaan claimed that it has now replaced 90 percent of its support staff with an AI chatbot called Lina in a move towards profitability.

However, the moment its founder, co-founder, and CEO Suumit Shah took to Twitter to announce the move, netizens started calling him out for being insensitive.

Given the state of the economy, startups are prioritizing "profitability" over striving to become "unicorns," and so are we. It's less magical, sure, but at least it pays the bills! Customer Support had been a struggle for us for a long time, and fixing it felt like an opportunity to me,” he says.

Shah’s Twitter thread describing how quickly they made the AI chatbot and how effective the complaint redressal mechanism is, wasn’t taken well by netizens.

A user wrote, “Note to all young, starry-eyed startup folks - Make no mistake. The support team was laid off here because the business is failing and funding is dry, not because of AI.”

Another user shared the tweet stating an absolute lack of empathy.

One of the users called Shah out for flexing by laying off people from the organization.

Shah had revealed Dukaan's AI assistant, Lisa, a month ago in a Facebook post. The virtual assistant can answer account-specific as well as general queries about Dukaan's features and workings.

In the same Twitter thread, Shah also announced the launch of an AI-as-a-service platform called Bot9, which will allow businesses to leverage AI chatbots that understand their products and can answer customer queries. The API uses ChatGPT as its brain and is available for $69 per month on the website.

According to data compiled by Inc42, halfway through 2023, funding in India’s startup ecosystem has significantly faded further. The news website’s data suggest that Indian startups could raise only around $5 billion until June 10, 2023, down 70 percent compared to approximately $17 billion raised during the corresponding period last year.

This has forced many startups to brutally cut costs, mostly through mass layoffs. From big tech giants such as Meta, Twitter, and Microsoft to new startups such as Meesho, Byju’s, CRED, and Dunzo, many companies have fired employees.

Since the onset of the funding winter in 2022, Inc42 states that an estimated 27,103 employees have been laid off by 102 Indian startups, including several unicorns and soonicorns. Furthermore, edtech has seen the most layoffs, followed by consumer services and e-commerce. The three sectors have collectively seen 50 startups laying off 20,469 employees since last year.


Tags
First Published on Jul 11, 2023 2:10 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings ranks no 1 in brand and business enterprise value: Report

Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings ranks no 1 in brand and business enterprise value: Report

How it Works

Threads could add $8 billion to Meta’s annual revenue by 2025

Threads could add $8 billion to Meta’s annual revenue by 2025

How it Works

Generative AI can help companies engage and retain customers: NVIDIA’s Vishal Dhupar

Generative AI can help companies engage and retain customers: NVIDIA’s Vishal Dhupar

How it Works

Explained: What is fastvertising?

Explained: What is fastvertising?

How it Works

Disney explores strategic options in India amid Star India's fortunes shift: WSJ Report

Disney explores strategic options in India amid Star India's fortunes shift: WSJ Report

How it Works

GST Impact: 28% tax threatens grey market surge and stifles industry growth, stakeholders raise concerns

GST Impact: 28% tax threatens grey market surge and stifles industry growth, stakeholders raise concerns

How it Works

GST Council Imposes 28% tax on online gaming, horse racing and casinos

GST Council Imposes 28% tax on online gaming, horse racing and casinos