E-commerce industry sees surge in hybrid staffing, AI adoption, talent retention efforts: Report

Nearly 90 percent of e-commerce companies have adopted hybrid staffing models, blending permanent and temporary workforces to stay flexible amidst fluctuating requirements, a survey by staffing firm TeamLease revealed. Besides, these firms have also combined AI-powered strategies and focused on talent retention. According to TeamLease's EOR H2 report (October–March FY25), e-commerce is leveraging hybrid staffing to navigate operational complexities.
"E-commerce and tech startups are driving growth with 73 percent planning workforce expansions, signaling a net employment change of 8.9 percent. This surge is fueled by advancements in AI, the rise of Web 3.0 applications, and the increasing adoption of direct-to-consumer (D2C) models," the report mentioned.
AI has emerged as a cornerstone of these industries' strategies. E-commerce firms are deploying real-time inventory management systems, predictive analytics, and automation to optimize supply chains and enhance customer experiences. E-commerce and tech startups, on the other hand, are leveraging AI-powered customer insights and product innovations, driving demand for specialized roles like full-stack engineers and cloud architects, essential for creating seamless digital ecosystems.
Employee retention has also taken centre stage. With 88% of e-commerce firms intensifying their focus on targeted incentives, recognition programs, and career development opportunities, companies are prioritizing a motivated and stable workforce to sustain operations and fuel growth.
The report also underscored the geographical distribution of job creation, with Bengaluru (61%) and Chennai (59%) continuing to lead, while Pune (21%) emerges as an up-and-coming hub for tech talent.
Balasubramanian A, Senior VP and Business Head at TeamLease said, "The shift toward hybrid staffing models, coupled with technological advancements, underscores the resilience and adaptability of e-commerce and tech startups. These industries are not just meeting the demands of today but are building the workforce of the future. As we embrace this transformative phase, focusing on talent retention, inclusion, and upskilling will be key to sustained growth and innovation."