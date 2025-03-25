A joint study by OpenAI and MIT Media Lab has raised new concerns about the psychological effects of frequent ChatGPT use, particularly regarding loneliness and emotional dependence.

According to the study's findings, users who engage deeply with the AI—especially those who form emotional bonds or trust the chatbot—are more likely to experience increased feelings of social isolation.

ChatGPT, launched just over two years ago, has rapidly gained popularity, with over 400 million weekly active users worldwide. While the chatbot was not designed for companionship, many users have begun to rely on it for emotional support and personal conversations.

The study revealed a significant trend: individuals who relied heavily on ChatGPT, especially those who viewed it as a “friend” or attributed human-like emotions to it, were more likely to report feelings of loneliness.

Interestingly, the research found that users who engaged in emotionally charged or personal conversations with ChatGPT were especially vulnerable to heightened feelings of isolation. Participants with stronger emotional attachment tendencies also experienced increased loneliness, as did those who placed more trust in the chatbot.

While early findings suggested that voice-based interactions might reduce loneliness compared to text-based chats, the benefits appeared to fade with increased usage, particularly in cases where the chatbot maintained a neutral voice.

The findings have sparked further conversation around the psychological effects of AI chatbots, particularly those designed with an emphasis on virtual companionship. While ChatGPT has not been marketed as an emotional support tool, platforms like Replika and Character.ai have built their businesses around virtual companionship. These platforms have faced scrutiny, with Character.ai currently embroiled in legal battles over interactions with minors, and Replika drawing attention from regulators in Italy.