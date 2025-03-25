            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • heavy-chatgpt-use-linked-to-increased-loneliness-and-emotional-dependence-openai-study-60169

Heavy ChatGPT use linked to increased loneliness and emotional dependence: OpenAI study

A joint study by OpenAI and MIT Media Lab highlights the emotional risks of forming bonds with AI chatbots.

By  Storyboard18Mar 25, 2025 5:44 PM
Heavy ChatGPT use linked to increased loneliness and emotional dependence: OpenAI study
The findings have sparked further conversation around the psychological effects of AI chatbots, particularly those designed with an emphasis on virtual companionship.

A joint study by OpenAI and MIT Media Lab has raised new concerns about the psychological effects of frequent ChatGPT use, particularly regarding loneliness and emotional dependence.

According to the study's findings, users who engage deeply with the AI—especially those who form emotional bonds or trust the chatbot—are more likely to experience increased feelings of social isolation.

ChatGPT, launched just over two years ago, has rapidly gained popularity, with over 400 million weekly active users worldwide. While the chatbot was not designed for companionship, many users have begun to rely on it for emotional support and personal conversations.

The study revealed a significant trend: individuals who relied heavily on ChatGPT, especially those who viewed it as a “friend” or attributed human-like emotions to it, were more likely to report feelings of loneliness.

Interestingly, the research found that users who engaged in emotionally charged or personal conversations with ChatGPT were especially vulnerable to heightened feelings of isolation. Participants with stronger emotional attachment tendencies also experienced increased loneliness, as did those who placed more trust in the chatbot.

While early findings suggested that voice-based interactions might reduce loneliness compared to text-based chats, the benefits appeared to fade with increased usage, particularly in cases where the chatbot maintained a neutral voice.

The findings have sparked further conversation around the psychological effects of AI chatbots, particularly those designed with an emphasis on virtual companionship. While ChatGPT has not been marketed as an emotional support tool, platforms like Replika and Character.ai have built their businesses around virtual companionship. These platforms have faced scrutiny, with Character.ai currently embroiled in legal battles over interactions with minors, and Replika drawing attention from regulators in Italy.

Despite these concerns, AI chatbots continue to be widely used as alternatives for companionship, particularly among those seeking support for mental health. A 2024 YouGov survey revealed that more than half of young Americans aged 18 to 29 felt comfortable discussing mental health issues with an AI, and another study even suggested that OpenAI's chatbot provided more personalized advice than professional columnists.


Tags
First Published on Mar 25, 2025 5:44 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

No more business class for Air India staff as airline focuses on customers

No more business class for Air India staff as airline focuses on customers

Brand Marketing

Zypp Electric cuts jobs weeks after fundraising, follows Ola Electric’s lead

Zypp Electric cuts jobs weeks after fundraising, follows Ola Electric’s lead

Brand Marketing

Zepto eyes $250 million secondary stock sale to boost Indian ownership ahead of IPO

Zepto eyes $250 million secondary stock sale to boost Indian ownership ahead of IPO

Brand Marketing

Acer India introduces menstrual leave for female staff

Acer India introduces menstrual leave for female staff

How it Works

40% of couples spend over 7.5 Lakhs on wedding venues: Report

40% of couples spend over 7.5 Lakhs on wedding venues: Report

Brand Makers

Kunal Kamra's controversial jabs at Anand Mahindra and Indian biz sparks backlash

Kunal Kamra's controversial jabs at Anand Mahindra and Indian biz sparks backlash

Brand Marketing

Meta settles UK lawsuit, agrees to halt ad-tracking on plaintiff's data

Meta settles UK lawsuit, agrees to halt ad-tracking on plaintiff's data