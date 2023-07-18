comScore

I&B minister Anurag Thakur: Won’t allow OTT platforms to demean Indian culture

In a meeting with OTT players, I&B minister Anurag Thakur mentioned how platforms have a responsibility of ensuring they do not propagate vulgarity and abuse camouflaged as creative expression.

By  Storyboard18Jul 18, 2023 8:36 PM
I&B minister Anurag Thakur: Won’t allow OTT platforms to demean Indian culture
Thakur asked OTT platforms to be sentient of India's culture in the content it creates. (Image by @ianuragthakur via Twitter)

Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports, GoI Anurag Thakur interacted with representatives of leading OTT platforms today on various issues including content regulation, user experience, enhancing accessibility for the specially abled and overall growth & innovation of the sector.

In a meeting Thakur said, “OTT platforms have revolutionised the way we consume content, spurred new talent and showcased regional content at a global scale. OTT players have a responsibility of ensuring that their platform does not propagate vulgarity and abuse camouflaged as ‘creative expression’.

He also asked the platforms to be sentient of India's culture in the content it creates.

Thakur further added, “India is a diverse country; OTTs must also reflect the collective conscience of the country and provide a healthy viewing experience for people of all age groups. Platforms must also be sensitive to our cultural diversity as we unleash India’s creative economy. Ministry of I&B looks forward to furthering partnerships and engagements towards achieving this goal.”

While announcing the Best Web Series Award at International Film Festival of India in Goa, he said, “India is filled with exceptional talent; I encourage you to tell the story of a rising and aspirational New India - ready to lead the world, with a billion dreams and a billion untold stories!”


First Published on Jul 18, 2023 8:27 PM

