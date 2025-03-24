India's retail sector grows 4% in February 2025, says RAI

ADVERTISEMENT
The Retailers Association of India (RAI) reported a 4% growth in the retail sector from February 2025 compared to the same period last year. According to the RAI's 59th Retail Business Survey, food and grocery, QSR, and consumer durables have performed significantly well in February 2025.
However, on a month-on-month basis, the retailers saw a 1% drop in growth. In January 2025, retailers reported 5% growth.
Further, the survey revealed that North India experienced the highest sales growth at 5%, while West India recorded a 4% increase followed by South India at 3%. East India showed a growth of only 2%.
In January, West India experienced the highest sales growth at 7%, while North and South India each recorded a 5% increase. East India showed a growth of only 4%.
In terms of categories, Food & grocery registered the highest growth of 11% in February 2025, followed by consumer durables and QSR each showing growth of 5% compared to the February 2024 period last year.
“Retail performance in India shows a modest 4% year-on-year gain for February 2025. Categories such as food and grocery, QSR, and consumer durables have reported specific upticks. Retailers are increasingly focused on protecting margins, with improved stock management becoming a clear priority. In the context of global tariff shifts and economic uncertainty, the sector is showing signs of steady adjustment rather than expansion,” said, RAI CEO Kumar Rajagopalan.