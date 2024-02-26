comScore            

How it Works

IPL 2024: Disney Star maintains TV ad rates at Rs17-Rs18 lakh for 10 seconds

In a bid to push advertiser volume, there have been some nominal adjustments to ad rates this season. Additionally, Star is also working on introducing flexible packages offering improved targeting capabilities.

By  Tasmayee Laha RoyFeb 26, 2024 9:16 AM
IPL 2024: Disney Star maintains TV ad rates at Rs17-Rs18 lakh for 10 seconds
Last season, as per Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data, the opening match featured about 40 per cent less ads on TV when compared to the 2022 season. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) gears up for its 2024 season, Disney Star, the official broadcaster, has opted to maintain its television advertising rates compared to the previous year. Media experts suggest this move comes amidst a changing media landscape of cord cutters where the growth of digital platforms like JioCinema, which is also the official streaming partner for the league, challenges traditional TV viewership.

According to media planners, Star's ad rates for IPL 2024 remain in the range of Rs 17 lakh - Rs 18 lakh per 10 seconds for both standard definition (SD) and high definition (HD) channels. This compares to Rs 16 lakh per 10 seconds charged last year.

However, some media planners express concerns about advertiser confidence in TV advertising for the big ticket cricket IP.

"Advertisers are hesitant to invest heavily in TV due to the growing influence of free streaming platforms," said a media planner.

"They are increasingly aware of the potential of digital platforms like JioCinema, particularly due to its targeted advertising capabilities compared to traditional TV broadcasting,” they added.

However Star is also making efforts to introduce customisation in the feed with a dedicated south feed catering to viewers in South India. “South feed is not new for Star, however they have not been very aggressive in promoting it. This year that's changed and they are pushing for south feed packages,” said another planner on conditions of anonymity.

According to them, South feed has also seen a decent uptick in prices. The south feed ad slots were being sold at approximately Rs5 lakh per 10 second in 2023. This year the same slot is going for Rs7 lakh- Rs8 lakh per 10 second.

Last season, as per Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data, the opening match featured about 40 per cent less ads on TV when compared to the 2022 season.

“We haven't seen too many exclusive advertisers that are excited about IPL on TV, however there is a big ticket deal that might be signed with a beverage brand and another one with an automobile brand,” said another planner close to developments.

According to media reports, Ajit Varghese, head of network advertising sales at Disney Star there has been at least a 50 percent increase in the number of conversations in 2024 when compared with the last season.

On the other hand, JioCinema is attracting a surge in advertiser interest due to its lower entry barriers and cost-effective targeting capabilities on digital platforms. The platform is expected to lock deals with close to 1000 brands. According to sources, the anticipated IPL live stream CPM for JioCinema inventory is around Rs 175, while targeted inventory may range between Rs 225 to Rs 265.


Tags
First Published on Feb 26, 2024 9:16 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

707 mn people in India enjoy OTT audio and video services: Reports

707 mn people in India enjoy OTT audio and video services: Reports

How it Works

FM Nirmala Sitharaman: RBI should hold regular meetings with fintech companies

FM Nirmala Sitharaman: RBI should hold regular meetings with fintech companies

How it Works

GroupM report: 117 percent growth in delivery of paid media to CTV devices from 2022-2023

GroupM report: 117 percent growth in delivery of paid media to CTV devices from 2022-2023

How it Works

20 percent of all the people watching video content in 2023 have been cord cutters: Kantar

20 percent of all the people watching video content in 2023 have been cord cutters: Kantar

How it Works

Moloco announces partnership with Viacom18 for ad serving on JioCinema

Moloco announces partnership with Viacom18 for ad serving on JioCinema

How it Works

New consumer classification to help advertisers with precise targeting, says BARC chair Shashi Sinha and top marketers

New consumer classification to help advertisers with precise targeting, says BARC chair Shashi Sinha and top marketers

How it Works

Layoffs: Travel company Expedia cuts 1,500 jobs

Layoffs: Travel company Expedia cuts 1,500 jobs

How it Works

ChatGPT, Gemini rival?: Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim launches an AI chatbot

ChatGPT, Gemini rival?: Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim launches an AI chatbot
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!