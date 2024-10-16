MSDE partners with Meta to launch AI Assistant and VR Centers

The Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has partnered with Meta to launch of two key initiatives, that is an AI Assistant for the Skill India Mission and establishing five Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in Virtual Reality (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR) at National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) located at Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jodhpur, Chennai and Kanpur.

“Our mission at the Ministry is to empower India’s youth with the skills they need to thrive in today’s competitive landscape. By integrating technologies like artificial intelligence, virtual reality and mixed reality into the Skill India ecosystem, we are democratizing access to cutting-edge technologies enabling personalized learning pathways for the youth of the country,” Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, said.

The partnership will develop an AI chatbot using Meta’s open-source Llama model, which is expected to enhance the learning experience on the Skill India Digital (SID) Portal. This initiative aims to create a collaborative e-governance model that facilitates impactful AI solutions, potentially driving large-scale socio-economic transformation in line with India’s AI Mission. Sarvam AI will serve as the technical partner for the AI assistant project, overseeing the chatbot's development and implementation, which will be piloted for six months.

In addition, the five CoEs at NSTIs will provide learners and instructors with the latest VR technology, allowing them to enhance their skills in a safe, immersive, and engaging setting. The AI assistant initiative is designed to improve access to information, enhance learning outcomes, and offer students seamless support through an intuitive digital platform.

