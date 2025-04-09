Online searches for women’s wear dip 6.68% in FY’25; ethnic fashion, mobile apps surge: Techmagnate Report

India’s women’s wear market has seen a 6.68% year-on-year decline in online search volume, according to the latest Search Trends Report FY25 released by SEO-first digital marketing agency Techmagnate. Despite the dip, specific categories and digital behaviors signal significant growth opportunities, particularly in ethnic fashion and mobile platform engagement.

As per the report, the top five e-commerce marketplaces, that is Meesho, Myntra, Flipkart, Amazon and Ajio, dominated with over 97% of total branded search volume. However, Meesho, while still the most searched, witnessed a sharp 32.14% drop in search interest compared to the previous year.

In terms of fashion brands, Zara continues to lead with an average monthly search volume of 2.79 lakh, followed by H&M, Biba, Libas and Puma. Despite its lead, Zara also experienced a decline in its search volumes, suggesting growing competition and the need for brand reinforcement on search platforms.

Sarvesh Bagla, Founder and CEO, Techmagnate says, “The women’s fashion market in India is undergoing a dynamic transformation. The trends and the industry are evolving rapidly, driven by changing consumer preferences, technological advancements, and the growing influence of social media and global trends. Contemporary consumers conduct queries on women’s wear, evaluate their options, and make their decisions; because of which, a holistic understanding of search behavior is essential for a better digital marketing roadmap”.

Ethnic Fashion Reigns: Chikankari Kurti Sees 809% Surge

While general interest in women’s wear saw a modest dip, ethnic wear emerged as the dominant category with 165.99 lakh average monthly searches. Notably, “Chikankari kurti for women” stood out with a staggering 809.39% year-on-year surge, reaching 8.23 lakh monthly searches, making it the fastest-growing non-branded keyword in the segment.

Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai remain the largest contributors to search traffic, together accounting for 67.82% of the total search volume, although each saw a year-on-year decline. In contrast, Chennai recorded positive growth of 0.92%, increasing its share to 11.30% and standing out as the only major city to show upward momentum.

Mobile-First Shopping on the Rise

The report highlights a shift toward mobile-centric shopping behavior. Meesho led app download growth with a 16.44% increase, ahead of rivals Flipkart, Shopsy, Amazon and Myntra. The convenience and accessibility of these platforms align with the preferences of India’s increasingly digital-first consumers.

Sarvesh further adds, “Our report acts like a digital tool for brands aspiring to position themselves as market leaders, earn the trust of investors, and drive sustained growth in the womenswear market in India, which in fact is slated to become the largest and fastest-growing segment in the country’s apparel industry.”