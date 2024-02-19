My advertising career is just beginning. Piyush Pandey is my inspiration not comparison, says Tanmay Bhat

The Storyboard18 piece published Monday morning about Tanmay Bhat possibly becoming the next face of Indian advertising and succeeding the one and only Piyush Pandey as the new creative king, has created a huge stir in the industry. There's praise and panic pouring in from all quarters of the creative industry. Tanmay Bhat himself had this to say: "A comparison between me - an absolute newcomer, and a legend like Piyush is absolutely unfair."

Bhat's meteoric rise in the creative world is undeniable and brands, especially startups, have been clamouring to work with him. A feat only achieved by a few in advertising, including Pandey and Prasoon Joshi, the renowned lyricist, writer and boss of McCann Worldgroup. Bhat, however, doesn't see himself as the successor to legends like them. He told us, "I studied advertising in college and folks like Piyush Pandey and Prasoon Joshi were stalwarts who inspired me to be a part of advertising in the first place."

Bhat added, "I think my career in the world of advertising is just beginning and I’m just very very lucky on two fronts: I get to work with some very very gutsy founders and brands. And secondly I have an extremely talented team - Puneet Chadha, Deep Joshi and Vishal Dayama have been working with me and Devaiah Bopanna for almost a decade now, and honestly they do most of the heavy lifting. But since my name gets the clicks, I suppose I am often given credit for their work :)”