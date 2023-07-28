"Please help me out and give justice to me," says Byju's employee in a tearful video

Byju’s employee took to LinkedIn and shared a tearful video on LinkedIn and said that the edtech company has been forcing her to resign. As per a News18 report, in case she doesn’t, they have threatened to withhold her salary beyond August 1. As of now, she has allegedly been marked for lay off. Recognised as Akansha Khemka, the woman is an academic specialist. She said that she is the sole breadwinner of the house and would be driven to die by suicide if Byjus does not release all her dues.

In the video, a tearful Khemka is seen saying, "I was abruptly told in a meeting that I have to quit the company by July 28 or else I won't get my salary on August 1. They'll need around 30-35 more days. I am the only earning member in the family, my husband is unwell, I have loans to repay, how will I survive if they don't release my salary on the first?"

She also stated that if she was given at least a month's notice by the company, she would have been able to find another job and not be left in the lurch by the end of the month. Khemka shared that s if the video got better reach, the company might feel presurrized to clear her salary and her other dues.