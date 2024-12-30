            

Retail sees moderate 7% growth during festive season: RAI

In terms of categories, food and grocery registered the highest growth of 14%, followed by 10% in QSR and 9% in jewellery compared to the same festive time period last year.

By  Indrani BoseDec 30, 2024 2:01 PM
Retail sees moderate 7% growth during festive season: RAI
The survey further reveals that West India experienced the highest sales growth at 8%, while North, South, and East India each recorded a 7% increase.

Retailers Association of India (RAI) has released the 56th Retail Business Survey, reporting a 7% growth in the retail sector from 7 October 2024 to 1 December 2024 compared to the same festive period last year (2 October 2023 to 26 November 2023). The survey highlights key trends shaping various retail segments across different regions of the country.

“RAI’s survey indicates a moderate growth of 7% during the October-November festive season, falling short of the anticipated 10%. Consumption growth has been subdued throughout the year, prompting retailers to boost business through promotional offers and encouraging festive purchases. We are hopeful for stronger growth in 2025, as rising operational costs require a sustained growth trajectory to maintain profitability. Inflation, intensified competition, and limited spending, particularly by the lower middle-class population, remain significant challenges,” said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India (RAI).

The survey further reveals that West India experienced the highest sales growth at 8%, while North, South, and East India each recorded a 7% increase. In terms of categories, food and grocery registered the highest growth of 14%, followed by 10% in QSR and 9% in jewellery compared to the same festive time period last year.

In terms of categories, food and grocery registered the highest growth of 14%, followed by 10% in QSR and 9% in jewellery compared to the same festive time period last year.


Tags
First Published on Dec 30, 2024 1:50 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

64% young dog owners and 60% young cat owners find pets as mental health allies: Report

64% young dog owners and 60% young cat owners find pets as mental health allies: Report

Brand Makers

Financial transactions at Mahakumbh anticipated to be between Rs 2 lakh crore and Rs 3 lakh crore

Financial transactions at Mahakumbh anticipated to be between Rs 2 lakh crore and Rs 3 lakh crore

Brand Marketing

Zepto: What kept Indians awake at night (and beyond)?

Zepto: What kept Indians awake at night (and beyond)?

Brand Marketing

E-comm FMCG market to hit $100-105 bn by FY2025; digital transformation reshapes landscape

E-comm FMCG market to hit $100-105 bn by FY2025; digital transformation reshapes landscape

Brand Makers

2025 - The Year Of...: First-party data, mindful hedonism in premiumization, gaming, says Hephzibah Pathak, Ogilvy India

2025 - The Year Of...: First-party data, mindful hedonism in premiumization, gaming, says Hephzibah Pathak, Ogilvy India

Brand Makers

2025 - The Year Of...: Authenticity, co-creation, purpose-driven campaigns, says Sai Narayan, Policybazaar

2025 - The Year Of...: Authenticity, co-creation, purpose-driven campaigns, says Sai Narayan, Policybazaar

Brand Makers

Tata Group sets ambitious goal to create 500,000 jobs in manufacturing by 2029

Tata Group sets ambitious goal to create 500,000 jobs in manufacturing by 2029