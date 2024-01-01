WPP's Mark Read named in the UK's King's New Year honours list

The world's largest advertising group's CEO, Mark Read, has been named in the King’s New Year Honours list. Read has been made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to the creative industries.

On his recognition, Read said: “I am delighted and proud to have received this honour. The creative industries and the many thousands of amazing people who work within them – not least those at WPP – are such an important part of British life, with a huge impact on both our culture and economy. It’s wonderful to see that contribution recognised.”

Read joined the UK-based group in 1989 and was appointed CEO in September 2018, replacing founder Sir Martin Sorrell, after the latter's shocking exit from the company he built. Sorrell then founded pure-play digital advertising group S4 Capital.

On a recent visit to India, Read told Storyboard18 that WPP could double the size of the business in India in the next five years. “That would take India certainly by headcount over the size of the UK."

WPP has over 10,000 people in India, about half working for the group’s domestic Indian clients and the other half are servicing their business internationally.