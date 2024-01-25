75th Republic Day: Swiggy becomes first food delivery platform to reach Lakshadweep

Coinciding with India's 75th Republic Day celebrations, Swiggy is now debuting its food delivery services in the island city of Agatti in Lakshadweep. As the first online food delivery platform to enter Lakshadweep, Swiggy will be introducing the convenience of food delivery to the locals while also ensuring tourists can experience food from the best local restaurants just the way they do back in their hometowns.

Swiggy’s arrival opens new avenues for local businesses to thrive and for visitors to explore local flavours. Agatti is dotted with lively beachside shacks that serve mouth-watering food, making it an unmatched destination for culinary enthusiasts.

Commenting on this launch, Sidharth Bhakoo, National Business Head, Food Marketplace, Swiggy said, “Swiggy has consistently strived to deliver unmatched convenience to its users. This expansion marks a significant milestone for us, as we become the first online food delivery service to make a foray in Lakshadweep. We are excited to partner with local restaurants and support them in expanding their businesses, while also creating income opportunities for the local youth. In the future, we look forward to gradually deepening our presence in Lakshadweep, fostering stronger connections with local businesses and enriching the culinary experiences of residents and visitors alike.”

Expressing his delight, Fazal Rahman, Swiggy Restaurant Partner and Head of City Hotel Lakshadweep, said, “We are thrilled to team up with Swiggy as they launch in Lakshadweep. This partnership is a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase the unique flavours of our island to a broader consumers. With Swiggy's expansion, we are looking forward to reaching more customers, tourists, increasing our sales, and gaining national recognition for our culinary offerings than ever before.” Mohammed Hamlersha, Swiggy Restaurant Partner and Head of AFC Lakshadweep, said,We are excited to welcome a culinary revolution as Swiggy launches in Agatti Island, bringing a feast of flavors to the doorsteps. I am sure it is going to elevate our delivery experience with the convenience of Swiggy – where every bite is a celebration!