Aditya Birla Health Insurance ropes in actor Vikrant Massey for new campaign

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited (“ABHICL”), the health insurance arm of Aditya Birla Capital has teamed up with renowned actor Vikrant Massey to unveil a multi-film campaign that will showcase features of its recently launched product, Activ One.

Featuring a total of four ad films, the campaign presents Activ One as a comprehensive health insurance plan that has been thoughtfully designed to not only address customers' health insurance needs, but also to empower them to achieve their healthiest self.

Through the campaign, Vikrant Massey emphasizes on the blend of health and insurance features, aligning with ABHICL’s mission of promoting a healthier lifestyle. The campaign's tagline, '100% Health. 100% Health Insurance,' underscores this commitment.

The first of the four films, which has already gone live, features Vikrant Massey narrating the 'Claim Protect' feature of Activ One plan in a witty manner. With the help of interesting word play, Vikrant highlights the insurance feature that offers healthy customers up to 100% refund of the paid premium as HealthReturns™ for staying active. The subsequent films follow a similar approach by highlighting the other key features of the plan. The campaign will be run on television, OTT, and other digital platforms, including YouTube and Meta. ABHICL will also use the OOH medium to popularise the campaign across cities.

Commenting on the campaign, Mayank Bathwal, Chief Executive Officer, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, said, "As a brand, ABHI has consistently led the way in incentivized wellness, offering a ‘Health-First’ approach that sets us apart in the market. With this campaign, we are emphasizing how Activ One not only addresses health insurance needs but also empowers policyholders to achieve their healthiest self. We're delighted to have Vikrant Massey as the face of the Active One. His relatable persona resonates with diverse audiences, aligning seamlessly with ABHI's vision of providing accessible health insurance to customers from all backgrounds.”