comScore

Quantum Brief

Asia Cup 2023 ad volumes surge by 31 percent: Cricket continues to dominate Indian advertising landscape

As per TAM reports, Food and beverages claimed the top spot in ad volumes, followed by personal care/hygiene, construction, industrial and real estate, materials/equipment, services, and automotive.

By  Storyboard18Oct 6, 2023 6:20 PM
Asia Cup 2023 ad volumes surge by 31 percent: Cricket continues to dominate Indian advertising landscape
According to TAM, in the Asia Cup 2023, the leading categories included perfume/deodorant, paints, biscuits, carbonated soft drinks, and cars.(Representative Image: Alessandro Bogliari via Unsplash)

Cricket remains perennially popular in India, evident from the increasing ad sales during cricketing seasons. According to a recent TAM report, the Asia Cup 2023 recorded a notable 31 percent surge in ad volume compared to the 2018 ODI (one day international) edition.

Food and beverages claimed the top spot in ad volumes, followed by personal care/hygiene, construction, industrial and real estate, materials/equipment, services, and automotive. These top five categories collectively contributed 43% to the overall advertising during the 2023 Asia Cup, contrasting with the 2018 ODI tournament where e-commerce, wallets, smartphones, aerated drinks, and perfumes dominated.

In 2023's Asia Cup, the leading categories included perfume/deodorant, paints, biscuits, carbonated soft drinks, and cars.

Perfume/deodorant maintained its prominence across the 2018 ODI, 2022 T20, and 2023 ODI tournaments. Other consistent categories encompassed e-commerce gaming, aerated soft drinks, pan masala, smartphones, paints, two-wheelers, tires, and e-commerce financial services.

The 2023 Asia Cup featured over 30 exclusive advertising categories, spanning products like washing powder, spices, shampoo, oils, and ketchup. Vini Products emerged as the top advertiser for the tournament, with Hindustan Lever, Coca-Cola India, Kansai Nerolac Paints, and Britannia Industries securing positions in the top five list.


Tags
First Published on Oct 6, 2023 6:16 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

BARC Ratings: News18 Lokmat beats ABP Majha in Marathi News segment

BARC Ratings: News18 Lokmat beats ABP Majha in Marathi News segment

Quantum Brief

Zepto partners with cricketer Jasprit Bumrah to launch new ad campaign

Zepto partners with cricketer Jasprit Bumrah to launch new ad campaign

Quantum Brief

Uniqlo expands footprint in India, aims to build LifeWear concept and promote sustainability

Uniqlo expands footprint in India, aims to build LifeWear concept and promote sustainability

Quantum Brief

Vi's new campaign ‘Be Someone’s We’ endorses inclusivity and togetherness

Vi's new campaign ‘Be Someone’s We’ endorses inclusivity and togetherness

Quantum Brief

Uber introduces Uber Camper for fans looking for accommodation in Ahmedabad ahead of Ind vs Pak during the World Cup

Uber introduces Uber Camper for fans looking for accommodation in Ahmedabad ahead of Ind vs Pak during the World Cup

Quantum Brief

Coca-Cola India and ICC Introduce recycled PET national flags of 10 playing nations for World Cup

Coca-Cola India and ICC Introduce recycled PET national flags of 10 playing nations for World Cup

Quantum Brief

Axis Bank and Publicis Worldwide India launch new 'Sirf Aapke Liye' ad campaign

Axis Bank and Publicis Worldwide India launch new 'Sirf Aapke Liye' ad campaign