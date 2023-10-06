Asia Cup 2023 ad volumes surge by 31 percent: Cricket continues to dominate Indian advertising landscape

Cricket remains perennially popular in India, evident from the increasing ad sales during cricketing seasons. According to a recent TAM report, the Asia Cup 2023 recorded a notable 31 percent surge in ad volume compared to the 2018 ODI (one day international) edition.

Food and beverages claimed the top spot in ad volumes, followed by personal care/hygiene, construction, industrial and real estate, materials/equipment, services, and automotive. These top five categories collectively contributed 43% to the overall advertising during the 2023 Asia Cup, contrasting with the 2018 ODI tournament where e-commerce, wallets, smartphones, aerated drinks, and perfumes dominated.

In 2023's Asia Cup, the leading categories included perfume/deodorant, paints, biscuits, carbonated soft drinks, and cars.

Perfume/deodorant maintained its prominence across the 2018 ODI, 2022 T20, and 2023 ODI tournaments. Other consistent categories encompassed e-commerce gaming, aerated soft drinks, pan masala, smartphones, paints, two-wheelers, tires, and e-commerce financial services.