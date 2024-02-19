comScore

Parle bats on cricket craze again: Extends CCL partnership for 10th season

The brand has launched a 12th man contest, offering customers an opportunity to be a part of CCL teams along with the actors and the players.

By  Storyboard18Feb 19, 2024 12:48 PM
CCL that brings 200+ actors from 8 different languages together starts from February 23 in Sharjah (Representative Image: Alessandro Bogliari via Unsplash)

Parle Products has extended its partnership with Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) for its upcoming 10th  season. For about seven seasons, Parle and CCL have built a relationship on shared values of passion, talent, and innovation.

As the co-presenting sponsor, Parle, through its brand Parle 20-20 has planned a initiative called Parle 12th Man, where Parle 20-20 customers will get an opportunity to be a part of their favourite CCL teams across India. To activate this, Parle has printed around 15 crore biscuit packets carrying iconic actor-player images from CCL.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Celebrity Cricket League for its 10th season. Our collaboration brings together the love for cricket and the joy of indulging in Parle products. This edition we are celebrating the passionate supporters of the game with our 12th Man campaign and print around 15 Crore specially branded packs with CCL Player images. We reaffirm our commitment to enhancing the spectator experience for fans worldwide,” said Mayank Shah, Vice President, Parle Products.

“We are happy to have Parle as the Co- Presenting Sponsor for the 10th Season of CCL. Parle has been a committed partner for CCL  over the seven seasons sharing our passion towards talent and the spirit of cricket. With their continued support, CCL is scaling and we are looking forward to our biggest season this year,” said Vishnu Vardhan Induri, founder, Celebrity Cricket League.  

CCL that brings 200+ actors from 8 different languages together starts from February 23 in Sharjah, continuing for another three weekends in India with 20 matches. The tournament will be live-streamed on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Jio Cinema along with multiple regional channels.  


First Published on Feb 19, 2024 11:58 AM

