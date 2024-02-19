Parle bats on cricket craze again: Extends CCL partnership for 10th season

Parle Products has extended its partnership with Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) for its upcoming 10th season. For about seven seasons, Parle and CCL have built a relationship on shared values of passion, talent, and innovation.

As the co-presenting sponsor, Parle, through its brand Parle 20-20 has planned a initiative called Parle 12th Man, where Parle 20-20 customers will get an opportunity to be a part of their favourite CCL teams across India. To activate this, Parle has printed around 15 crore biscuit packets carrying iconic actor-player images from CCL.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Celebrity Cricket League for its 10th season. Our collaboration brings together the love for cricket and the joy of indulging in Parle products. This edition we are celebrating the passionate supporters of the game with our 12th Man campaign and print around 15 Crore specially branded packs with CCL Player images. We reaffirm our commitment to enhancing the spectator experience for fans worldwide,” said Mayank Shah, Vice President, Parle Products.

“We are happy to have Parle as the Co- Presenting Sponsor for the 10th Season of CCL. Parle has been a committed partner for CCL over the seven seasons sharing our passion towards talent and the spirit of cricket. With their continued support, CCL is scaling and we are looking forward to our biggest season this year,” said Vishnu Vardhan Induri, founder, Celebrity Cricket League.