BCCI makes Dream11 as the new Team India lead sponsor; replaces BYJU's

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made Dream11, the fantasy sports gaming platform as Team India’s lead sponsor for the period of three years. BCCI had invited closed bids for its new sponsor.

Dream11 will be seen on Team India jerseys starting from the Test series against the West Indies, the team’s first assignment in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

Commenting on the partnership, Roger Binny, BCCI president, said, “I congratulate Dream11 and welcome them on board again. From being BCCI’s official sponsor to now being the lead sponsor, the BCCI-Dream11 partnership has grown from strength to strength. It is a direct testament to the trust, value, potential and growth that Indian Cricket offers. As we prepare to host the ICC World Cup later this year, enhancing fan experience is among our top priorities and I am confident that this partnership will help us elevate the fan engagement experience.”

Harsh Jain, co-founder and CEO, Dream Sports, added, “As a long-standing partner of BCCI and Team India, Dream11 is thrilled to take our partnership to the next level. At Dream11, we share our love for cricket with a billion Indian cricket fans, and it is a matter of pride and our privilege to become the lead sponsor for the National team. We look forward to continue supporting the Indian sports ecosystem.”

Dream11 is replacing ed-tech major BYJU's. BYJU's had quit after the end of the last financial cycle.

BYJU’s took over the Indian jerseys in 2019 through a tripartite deal. The jersey sponsorship was with Chinese smartphone maker OPPO before that. OPPO ended its deal mid-term with the BCCI. BYJU’s sponsorship deal was again renewed for a fresh term of 18 months earlier this year at 10 percent premium.