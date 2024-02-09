comScore

Bisleri expands its presence across UAE with sports partnerships

The Indian multinational packaged drinking water company has collaborated with Dubai Marathon, The International League T20, Sharjah Warriors, Dubai Capitals, MI Emirates, Gulf Giants, and AbuDhabi Knight Riders as official hydration partners.

By  Storyboard18Feb 9, 2024 6:46 PM
Bisleri International, an iconic Indian bottled-water brand has recently expanded its reach in the UAE (United Arab Emirates). It has been rolled out across various retail chains, general trade outlets, restaurants and cafes. In the past year, it collaborated with various franchises and sporting events such as National Games 2023 which took place in Goa, as the official Hydration Partner.

Employing the same approach in UAE, Bisleri has partnered with the ‘Dubai Marathon’. It has also forged tie-ups with UAE-based cricket league ‘The International League T20’, also recognised as DP World ILT20. The teams comprise Sharjah Warriors, Dubai Capitals, MI Emirates, Gulf Giants and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

According to Bisleri, the brand’s main emphasis will be on keeping the players and consumers hydrated throughout the sporting event. Through this partnership, Bisleri will have on-ground branding presence and visibility at the events and generate consumer experiences. The brand will also produce digital content, collaborating with the partner teams and events.

"Tushar Malhotra, Head of Marketing at Bisleri International, shared, “We are thrilled to embark on our journey into the UAE market by collaborating with esteemed sporting events like the iconic Dubai Marathon and forming partnerships with some of the most dynamic teams – Sharjah Warriors, Dubai Capitals, MI Emirates, Gulf Giants, and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders."

"This marks a continuation of our robust sports marketing program in India, which has effectively strengthened the connection between Bisleri, hydration, and sports, as we strive to advocate for a fitter and healthier lifestyle among our consumers."


First Published on Feb 9, 2024 6:46 PM

