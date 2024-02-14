Blissclub launches new campaign promoting uninterrupted workouts for women

Blissclub, an Indian activelife wear brand has launched its latest campaign, urging women to prioritise undistracted workouts. The campaign, a sequel to its ‘Bitch Club’ campaign advocates women to retrieve their time and devote it to their health and wellness. It promotes the idea that just as men have the freedom to focus on their interests, women should have the same liberty to make their self care and fitness a priority.

Ahead of the campaign rollout, there was a pre-buzz on LinkedIn showcasing a fun take on Star Wars. The brand humorously gave the movie a new name ‘Chore Wars’ and unveiled a few pictures of men transformed into aliens. Taking their previous campaign, Bitch Club ahead, the brand incorporated the hashtag #AliensVsBitches

The campaign comprises two digital films, Ep 1 titled- Chore Wars: The Attack Of The Dustpan and Ep 2, Chore Wars: The Pressure Cooker Menace. The second film showcases an oblivious husband portrayed as an alien, attempting to fit the lid of a pressure cooker but fails miserably. Witnessing the struggle, the wife is compelled to leave her workout and assist him. Pointing out the irrationality of societal expectations, Blissclub raises the question - If men can be extraterrestrial beings when it comes to chores, then why can’t women have uninterrupted workout time?

By Correlating the unfamiliar concept of men participating in household chores and the often disregarded idea of women prioritising their well-being through distraction-free workouts, Blissclub’s campaign sheds light on the gender gap and upholds equal distribution of work between partners.

The campaign highlights how unequal sharing of household chores leaves women with little time for uninterrupted self-care and focused workouts. It emphasises the challenge women face in finding time for themselves amidst their responsibilities.