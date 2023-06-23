Cannes Lions 2023: Airtel and Leo Burnett India bag Gold in Brand Experience & Activation

Leo Burnett India picked a total of four Lions in categories like Brand Experience & Activation, Creative Business Transformation, Innovation and Creative Strategy at the ongoing Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

The agency won a Gold Lion in Brand Experience & Activation for Airtel’s ‘175 Replayed’ campaign. The telecom major recreated the in-stadium experience of Kapil Dev's famous 175 not out innings against Zimbabwe at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Leo Burnett India got a Silver Lion in Creative Business Transformation for Lay’s ‘Smart Farm’ campaign. The same work was awarded a Bronze in Innovation Lions. Interestingly, only six global work was recognised in the Innovation category including Leo Burnett’s work.

PepsiCo India and its agency partner Leo Burnett India used historical data that the company had through their decade-long partnership with farmers. This was used to provide predictive insights to transform traditional Indian agricultural practices to climate-smart algorithmically-mediated practices.

The company and the agency partnered with Cropin, an AgTech provider to create Smart Farm, a real-time monitoring system using satellite imagery and remote-sensing, an early warning system. These early warnings generated are simplified for farmers as colour codes and shared on their smartphones- empowering them with predictive intelligence. This has helped to reduce farmers’ response time and suggested strategic interventions before they face irreplaceable damage.

The agency also picked a Bronze in Creative Strategy Lions for P&G Whisper’s ‘The Missing Chapter’. It’s a long-term project to create awareness and to provide period education across India through various formats.

Dentsu Creative India got a Bronze in Brand Experience & Activation for Mortein’s Suraksha Ka Teeka campaign.