comScore

Quantum Brief

Cannes Lions 2023: Airtel and Leo Burnett India bag Gold in Brand Experience & Activation

Leo Burnett India also won a Silver in Creative Business Transformation Lions for Lay’s ‘Smart Farm’ campaign. The same work was awarded a Bronze in Innovation Lions. The agency also picked a Bronze in Creative Strategy Lions for P&G Whisper’s ‘The Missing Chapter’.

By  Priyanka NairJun 23, 2023 1:07 AM
Cannes Lions 2023: Airtel and Leo Burnett India bag Gold in Brand Experience & Activation
Team Leo Burnett India with the Gold Lion Brand Experience & Activation.

Leo Burnett India picked a total of four Lions in categories like Brand Experience & Activation, Creative Business Transformation, Innovation and Creative Strategy at the ongoing Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

The agency won a Gold Lion in Brand Experience & Activation for Airtel’s ‘175 Replayed’ campaign. The telecom major recreated the in-stadium experience of Kapil Dev's famous 175 not out innings against Zimbabwe at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Leo Burnett India got a Silver Lion in Creative Business Transformation for Lay’s ‘Smart Farm’ campaign. The same work was awarded a Bronze in Innovation Lions. Interestingly, only six global work was recognised in the Innovation category including Leo Burnett’s work.

PepsiCo India and its agency partner Leo Burnett India used historical data that the company had through their decade-long partnership with farmers. This was used to provide predictive insights to transform traditional Indian agricultural practices to climate-smart algorithmically-mediated practices.

The company and the agency partnered with Cropin, an AgTech provider to create Smart Farm, a real-time monitoring system using satellite imagery and remote-sensing, an early warning system. These early warnings generated are simplified for farmers as colour codes and shared on their smartphones- empowering them with predictive intelligence. This has helped to reduce farmers’ response time and suggested strategic interventions before they face irreplaceable damage.

The agency also picked a Bronze in Creative Strategy Lions for P&G Whisper’s ‘The Missing Chapter’. It’s a long-term project to create awareness and to provide period education across India through various formats.

Dentsu Creative India got a Bronze in Brand Experience & Activation for Mortein’s Suraksha Ka Teeka campaign.

India has a total of 23 Lions, so far, at Cannes Lions. Read more: Cannes Lions 2023: Mondelez and Ogilvy India bring home Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix


Tags
First Published on Jun 23, 2023 1:07 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Carlsberg selects Dentsu's iProspect as media company

Carlsberg selects Dentsu's iProspect as media company

Quantum Brief

Reliance Retail, Jindal and GBTL make offers to acquire bankrupt Future Enterprises

Reliance Retail, Jindal and GBTL make offers to acquire bankrupt Future Enterprises

Quantum Brief

Chivas and Absolut maker Pernod Ricard to roll out new brands, says India CMO, Kartik Mohindra

Chivas and Absolut maker Pernod Ricard to roll out new brands, says India CMO, Kartik Mohindra

Quantum Brief

RIP - Real money gaming industry in India: Ashneer Grover

RIP - Real money gaming industry in India: Ashneer Grover

Quantum Brief

What does Rahul Dravid’s mother think about his infamous CRED ad?

What does Rahul Dravid’s mother think about his infamous CRED ad?

Quantum Brief

Zee-Sony merger timeline uncertain amid regulatory challenges

Zee-Sony merger timeline uncertain amid regulatory challenges

Quantum Brief

Hasan Minhaj pays a hilarious tribute to Adobe's PDF

Hasan Minhaj pays a hilarious tribute to Adobe's PDF

Quantum Brief

Roostels India collaborates with Viacom18 Consumer Products to open experiential resort in Ahmedabad

Roostels India collaborates with Viacom18 Consumer Products to open experiential resort in Ahmedabad