Dairy Milk unleashes the power of AI for it's new campaign

By Mangalam Maloo

As an advertising enthusiast, I've always been captivated by campaigns that touch hearts and ignite emotions. But when I stumbled upon Cadbury Celebrations' latest brainchild, my excitement soared to new heights! Just imagine, creating unique and personalised birthday songs for our loved ones – it sounded like pure magic!

In a world of 8 billion individuals, each with their own quirks and charms, we've all sung the same old birthday song at least a thousand times. But Cadbury Celebrations has embarked on a daring journey to transform this mundane tradition into something extraordinary and deeply personal.

Generative AI!

Picture this: you scan a pack of Cadbury Celebrations or simply visit their website, and with a few clicks, you pour your heart out about why your loved one is so special to you. Then, like magic, the Generative AI weaves your heartfelt words into a one-of-a-kind, soulful birthday song, dedicated solely to the person who holds a special place in your heart.

As an branding nut, I know that campaigns like these are the ones that resonate deeply with consumers. They touch our emotions, making us feel seen, heard, and appreciated. Cadbury Celebrations' endeavor not only tugs at our heartstrings but also celebrates the essence of every individual.