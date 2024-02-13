comScore

Gautam Singhania's wife files case against him for alleged criminal intimidation

The complaint has been filed under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code, indicating criminal intimidation.

Nawaz Modi Singhania has filed a non-cognizable complaint against the Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond at the Gamdevi Police Station in Mumbai. (Image sourced via Instagram)

The situation isn’t great between billionaire industrialist Gautam Singhania and his wife Nawaz Modi Singhania.

Nawaz Modi Singhania has filed a non-cognizable complaint against the Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond at the Gamdevi Police Station in Mumbai. As per reports, the complaint has been filed under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code, indicating criminal intimidation.

Earlier, Aamid a public family spat between Gautam Singhania and his estranged wife, Nawaz Modi Singhania had written to the company's board and employees in an attempt to allay concerns of the impact of this on the company and its businesses.

Singhania reiterated that he has chosen not to comment to maintain his family's dignity.

"As the media is ripe with news about matters pertaining to my personal life, I am writing to you to say that I have chosen not to comment on the same as maintaining the dignity of my family is paramount to me," he wrote.

He added that its business as usual at Raymond despite it being a 'difficult time' for him and that he remains resolute as Chairman & Managing Director and is fully committed towards the smooth functioning of the company and its business.

Singhania, on November 13, announced a split from his wife Nawaz Modi, a popular fitness coach, on social media. However, soon after, videos emerged of Nawaz Modi being shut out of a conmpany's Diwali party, and days after, she publicly accused Singhania of physically assaulting her and her daughter. She claimed that this incident lead her to being hospitalised.


