Havas picks majority stake in PR Pundit

Havas has acquired a majority stake in PR Pundit. This marks the debut of Havas Red, a Havas global PR network, into the Indian market. With this development, the firm will be rebranded PR Pundit Havas Red.

This acquisition cements the association and enhances Havas’ capabilities to extend public relations services in India as part of its bouquet of creative, media and healthcare offerings. In parallel, Havas Red's continued international expansion adds important new expertise and geographic reach to the network’s global clients. The entry in the Indian market is the network’s second addition in 2023, following the opening of Havas Red South Africa earlier in the year.

Archana Jain, founder and managing director of PR Pundit, will continue to lead PR Pundit Havas Red, reporting to Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas India and James Wright, Global CEO of Havas Red.

“We are thrilled to welcome PR Pundit to the Havas family. The synergies between PR Pundit’s expertise, Havas India’s clients, and the global PR clients of Havas Red are exceptionally strong, setting the stage for many meaningful collaborations. With the backing of Vivendi and their extensive entertainment assets in India, the expansion into PR, communications and social media is a strategic move that aligns perfectly with the evolving landscape of the market and industry,” commented Yannick Bolloré, chairman and global CEO, Havas.

"Joining Havas will enable us to enrich our services and geographic reach for the benefit of our clients," said Jain, who founded PR Pundit in 1998. "We are excited to lend our expertise and entrepreneurial drive as well as share our local PR understanding with Havas Red in our common goal of undertaking benchmarking work and fostering long-term partnerships, with our people and clients. Our relationship is based on shared values to elevate service capabilities, open doors to new opportunities and embrace best practices from around the world.”