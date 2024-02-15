HDFC Mutual Fund’s new ad by Publicis Worldwide India encourages habit of investing

Publicis Worldwide India, part of Publicis Groupe India has created an ad film ‘Seekh’ (lesson) for HDFC Mutual Fund. This film is an extension of the ‘Zindagi Ke Liye SIP’ campaign initiated last year, emphasising the simplicity of mutual fund investments through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP).

The film aims to build an emotional connection with amateur investors highlighting that investing in mutual funds through SIP is as effortless and familiar as our daily routines, despite the misconceptions of consumers.

The film portrays a father sharing an incident from his office with his son, imparting a valuable life lesson in the process.Through this narrative, the brand highlights the importance of starting early investments and planning for the long term.

Speaking about the film, Oindrila Roy, MD, Publicis Worldwide India, stated that the agency helps brands in engaging their audiences by utilising potent human insights. “Zindagi Ke Liye SIP is a perfect example of a campaign that is based on a powerful cultural insight that unlocks category growth for mutual funds. Through a series of heart-warming and relatable stories, we want to showcase how SIP can make mutual fund investing rewarding”, she added.

Srijan Shukla and Pratheeb Ravi, executive creative directors at Publicis Worldwide India, emphasised the societal belief in the importance of starting early as a key to success, which extends to SIP as well. They highlighted this principle in the second film of the 'Zindagi Ke Liye SIP' campaign, aiming to maintain an authentic narrative throughout.