How many advertising agencies are there in India?

We have heard of prominent mainline agencies as well as digital and indie agencies, from Lintas, Ogilvy and McCann to newer independent firms like Gozoop and Spring.

However, on February 22, Vaishakh Jhunjhunwala, a senior advertising professional took to LinkedIn to make a revelation. There are a whopping 40,275 advertising agencies in India.

He said, “Now let's take 10 percent of even that number which is 403 agencies which are not just doing things right, but maybe doing things in the best possible way as per industry standards.”

He went on to state that awards functions, industry events or in the media, only the top 30 to 40 agencies are spoken about or are acknowledged in ‘passing statements’.