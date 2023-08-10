Infosys gets a new sonic identity

Infosys unveiled its sonic brand identity, the auditory equivalent of its blue visual identity and logo. As a strategic brand asset, the signature Infosys tune will serve to reinforce the company’s core identity and brand purpose – ‘to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities', when stakeholders interact with the brand. The unique melody, the sonic landscape will be integrated across Infosys’ many platforms used by employees, and across brand assets, ranging from videos to signature events that the company’s clients and the broader community engage with.

“As more of our stakeholders interact with brands through digital channels, and more brands continue to crowd digital spaces, the Infosys tune will serve as an auditory reinforcement of our unique brand identity. It will also help deepen the emotional connection our stakeholders have with Infosys by cueing in the promise of opportunity creation that is integral to our brand purpose,” said Sumit Virmani, EVP and global chief marketing officer, Infosys. “We aspire for the sound of Infosys to signal and be recognized as the sound of opportunity for all our stakeholders, across markets,” he added.

As a means to mark the debut of their sonic identity, Infosys activated a digital metaphor to demonstrate how the sound of Infosys can signal the sound of opportunity. The company has extended an invitation to all its stakeholders to unlock opportunities by engaging with its sonic brand here. Response, from the audience, will trigger transformative digital learning experiences for underprivileged students and graduate jobseekers in India.