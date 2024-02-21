International Mother Language Day: Seetharaman aka Tech Satire on bridging linguistic barriers through YouTube

Seetharaman aka Tech Satire has 1.36 million subscribers on YouTube. He currently running this channel all by myself starting from ideation, scripting, shooting, and editing. On the occasion of International Mother Language Day, Seetharaman tells us how communicating in his mother tongue (Tamil) helped him explain things easily to his audience and how it was instrumental in forming a better connection with the audience.

How Tamil shaped his identity and career

My channel delivers content in my mother tongue Tamil and it mainly focuses on tech and informative content. It currently has more than 2 million followers across social media platforms. My aim was to create quality tech content for people who understand and speak Tamil. Communicating in my mother tongue helped me explain things easily and was instrumental in forming a better connection with the audience - as well. It also helps in speaking about local problems and spreading awareness for them. The recognition and the acceptance given by the people have been more than what I ever wanted.

Impact of his YouTube channel

I have been creating content online for more than 7 years now. The ability to communicate in my mother tongue helped me immensely with creativity and effective delivery. Also for the audience, it felt closer, and sharing the content became easier. Sharing information becomes easier when the content is in one’s mother tongue.

How creating content in Tamil helped Seetharaman strengthen his audience connect

People enjoy watching content in their mother tongue. It makes them easily understand the subject as well. Also, it establishes a personal connection between the creator and the audience in my opinion since they feel like someone from the audience knows them personally because of the language. Meeting my viewers in public places and interacting with them builds the personal connection even more.

Challenges as a regional creator

During the initial days, reaching brands and working with them is a big challenge as regional languages are not given that much importance. And also the space might be competitive and crowded and you must find something unique to stand out.

Bridging linguistic and regional barriers

YouTube gives equal opportunity to content creators from different genres and languages to express themselves and create content based on what they like. The platform allows anyone to build a career doing what they are passionate about. Reaching the audience who speak our language is easier on YouTube and if the content is strong, we can reach our audience no matter where they live across the world.

Message for aspiring regional content creators