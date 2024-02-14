LED board ads distracting; Karnataka HC issues notice

On February 12, Karnataka High Court ordered a notice to the police, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. In a PIL (Public Interest Litigation), they sought directions to implement rules, regulations and instructions with respect to LED board advertisements on heavy traffic filled roads, stated a media report.

The notice was ordered on a petition filed by Deeksha N Amrutesh, a Bengaluru based advocate, where the petition stated that LED or luminescent boards proved a threat to the public while driving.

The petition highlighted that the bright LED lights could lead to visual disturbance, discomfort, and temporary blindness during nighttime. This could lead to posing hazards to drivers, pedestrians, and residents.

On OOH advertising

Out-of-Home (OOH) spends rebounded in 2023, marking a significant recovery from the pandemic-induced degrowth. The post-Covid landscape triggered a transformation in consumer habits, reshaping the overall media mix and bringing forth new avenues in OOH advertising, fuelled by technology. As the media mix adapted to evolving consumer behaviour, OOH usage across categories underwent a metamorphosis, a journey still in progress, responding to the dynamic consumer and media landscape.

Creativity took centre stage, manifesting in diverse forms—from billboards engaging in dialogue to tech-enabled billboards. The year witnessed an upsurge in 3D creatives, Anamorphic designs, and enhanced billboards. The advent of Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) spurred experimentation with digital creatives, amplifying the OOH creativity quotient.