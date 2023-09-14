MobiKwik partners with Manoj Bajpayee for campaign on credit card bill payment solutions

MobiKwik, a digital banking platform has partnered with Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee for a new campaign. The four-film series highlights the platform's credit card bill payment solutions.

The campaign, conceptualized by Famous Innovations and brought to life by Eipi Media, captures Bajpayee as a thirsty actor in his posh vanity and how he is bombarded with options. A consistent thread throughout the videos highlights MobiKwik's offerings, contrasting them against the minor annoyances of traditional bill payment methods, like excessive questions or missed reminders.

The films present app features like timely payment reminders, instant bill settlement, detailed analytics of credit card spending and real cashback. Each film concludes with a succinct tagline: "MobiKwik, the no-nonsense app."

Manoj Bajpayee said, "MobiKwik has always been an epitome of innovative products and services, and I'm thrilled to be a part of a campaign which actually highlights to the users about the many features of credit cards bill payment. Seeing how MobiKwik is touching every corner of our diverse nation is incredibly inspiring. The campaign's slice-of-life approach, sprinkled with delightful humour, transforms it into a truly captivating initiative which will deeply resonate with the audience."