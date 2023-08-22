comScore

Perfios unveils new brand identity and logo

The decision is fuelled by the company's global expansion plans in the US, Middle East, Southeast Asia, and African markets.

Perfios unveils new brand identity and logo
The company is targeting the achievement of $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) by the end of this financial year. (Representative Image: Nick Fewings via Unsplash)

Perfios has unveiled its new brand identity. The revamp comes as the company celebrates its 15 years in the financial technology sector. The decision is fuelled by the company's global expansion plans in the US, Middle East, Southeast Asia, and African markets.

The company is targeting the achievement of $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) by the end of this financial year. The company also seeks to double the contribution of its international business within the next 12 months.

“We are excited to introduce our new brand reinvigoration to help our clients 'Lead and Leap.' We recommit to being responsible creators and technologists who boldly pioneer and shape category-transforming tech products. In line with our commitment to lead with brilliance, we are now solving the entire end-to-end customer journey for all financial institutions” said Sabyasachi Goswami, CEO of Perfios. On the personal mission statement for Perfios, Sabyasachi adds “We are committed to work with banks and financial institutions to help them in their digital transformation journey thereby powering financial inclusion and access to financial services to billions across the globe.”

Underpinned by the new positioning “Lead/Leap,” the new logo design conveys Perfios’ transition into a global tech platform, now catering to end-to-end customer lifecycle including onboarding, decisioning and underwriting for all financial institutions, and taking a leap with new futuristic tech bets. The logo's flame arrow embodies the company's commitment to progress, innovation, and focused energy, igniting clients' aspirations, as well as their mission to power financial inclusion to billions across the world through their clients.


