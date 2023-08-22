Perfios unveils new brand identity and logo

Perfios has unveiled its new brand identity. The revamp comes as the company celebrates its 15 years in the financial technology sector. The decision is fuelled by the company's global expansion plans in the US, Middle East, Southeast Asia, and African markets.

The company is targeting the achievement of $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) by the end of this financial year. The company also seeks to double the contribution of its international business within the next 12 months.

“We are excited to introduce our new brand reinvigoration to help our clients 'Lead and Leap.' We recommit to being responsible creators and technologists who boldly pioneer and shape category-transforming tech products. In line with our commitment to lead with brilliance, we are now solving the entire end-to-end customer journey for all financial institutions” said Sabyasachi Goswami, CEO of Perfios. On the personal mission statement for Perfios, Sabyasachi adds “We are committed to work with banks and financial institutions to help them in their digital transformation journey thereby powering financial inclusion and access to financial services to billions across the globe.”