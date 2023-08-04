Please don't spam me, says Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath, to brand managers reaching out for paid promotions

Nikhil Kamath, co-Founder and chief executive officer of Zerodha has a message for brand managers and advertisers reaching out to him for paid promotions. He requests them not to spam him and says in a Twitter post, “To all brand managers and advertisers reaching out for paid promotions, etc., I'm humbled but 100 per cent uninterested. Pls don't spam me. If I ever share a brand going forward, it's out of genuine love, not for payment. What's the coolest undiscovered Indian #brand you know? We're looking to fund, partner with, and help small Indian brands scale. Patriotism has many definitions; mine today seems to be choosing #Indian brands (owned and operated) over foreign ones, even if the counterpart is "slightly" better.”