Please don't spam me, says Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath, to brand managers reaching out for paid promotions

Nikhil Kamath, co-Founder and chief executive officer of Zerodha has a message for brand managers and advertisers reaching out to him for paid promotions. He requests them not to spam him and says in a Twitter post, “To all brand managers and advertisers reaching out for paid promotions, etc., I'm humbled but 100 per cent uninterested. Pls don't spam me. If I ever share a brand going forward, it's out of genuine love, not for payment. What's the coolest undiscovered Indian #brand you know? We're looking to fund, partner with, and help small Indian brands scale. Patriotism has many definitions; mine today seems to be choosing #Indian brands (owned and operated) over foreign ones, even if the counterpart is "slightly" better.”
Kamath revealed that Zerodha is willing to find.fund or partner with small consumer brands and help them grow the Gruhas Collective vehicle at connect@gruhascollective.com.
A netizen who goes by the handle @geometricmagic on Twitter replied to Kamath’s tweet and said, “ Try Jeev Goodness oils/ghee/snacks (http://jeevgoodness.com) -- a small biz that pays farmers fairly and uses 100% native seeds (a mammoth task today). Plus the usuals: no palm oil, no artificial flavors, natural filtering of oils, no shortcuts ever!
A netizen vouched for The Whole Truth Foods and tweeted the following.
Another netizen commended Kamath and said the following.
Kamath's message also had a humorous reply!
