Reliance in talks to launch British fashion label Primark in India

The brand has been evaluating the Indian market for the past few years, and is likely to partner Reliance either through joint venture or through licensing.

Feb 29, 2024
China, which is the largest source country for the label, India stands second in terms of the small to large factories that supply Primark. (mage Source: Unsplash)

Reliance is currently in talks with Primark, a British fashion retailer, in order to bring the label to India. This will see the brand compete with Tata’s Zudio, Landmark’s Max, and Shopper’s Stop’s InTune.

Primark, which is a 55-year-old brand, is known for its moderately priced clothing and shoes. The brand has been evaluating the Indian market for the past few years, and is likely to partner Reliance either through joint venture or through licensing, highlighted an ET report.

Due to its big box format, most of the stores will be on high street. China, which is the largest source country for the label, India stands second in terms of the small to large factories that supply Primark.

Primark is owned by London listed Associated British Foods, and has 400 stores globally. They aim to expand across new and existing markets and reach 530 outlets by the end of 2026.

Reliance recently launched fashion and lifestyle store Yousta, which competes with fast-fashion brands Zara and H&M in the country.


