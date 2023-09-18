Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi reprise their roles as Munna Bhai and Circuit in Acko's latest ad campaign

ACKO has launched its health insurance product - ACKO Platinum Health Plan. This plan has features like 100% bill payment, no room rent capping, zero waiting period, and more.

ACKO brings back two iconic characters of Munna Bhai and Circuit. Directed by filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, the campaign titled "Health Insurance ki Subah ho Gayi Mamu" sees Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi reprise their original roles and question the current health isystem.

Speaking at the launch, Ashish Mishra, EVP- Marketing, ACKO, said, "Munna and Circuit have always challenged the status quo in their unique style. This fits perfectly with what we have also been trying to do at ACKO. While building the product, we genuinely focused on simplifying health insurance and removing all the pain points that customers have to face. We are grateful to Mr. Hirani for bringing his unique style of storytelling of explaining complex issues easily, to this ad campaign. We would also like to thank our partners at Leo Burnett, who have worked tirelessly to bring this to life."

The whole campaign does complete justice to the two characters and brings alive their chemistry and iconic banter. What's also interesting is that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the release of Munnabhai MBBS.

The series of ad films will focus on educating the audience on zero waiting period, 100 percent bill payment, the benefits of providing full disclosures of ailments for a stress-free claim process, and ease of filing claims.

Vikram Pandey, national creative director Leo Burnett India, says, "This was one of those ideas that everyone thought was fantastic but unachievable. Munna-Circuit helping people by challenging the age-old norms of the Health Insurance category seemed perfect. But getting Sanju, Arshad, and Raju Hirani to create the next episode of the Munna Bhai series, that too for an advertising campaign, seemed impossible."