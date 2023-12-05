Truecaller's in-app publisher, Truecaller Ads expands its offerings to brands

Truecaller Ads, the in-app publisher in India, has broadened its offerings significantly acing the advertising game over the past year. The proprietary ad formats prioritize the user experience, making ads less intrusive and more enjoyable for consumers.

Additionally, brands can track the performance of their proprietary ad formats closely, collecting valuable insights on user interactions, engagement rates, and conversion metrics, which further enables future campaign optimization and audience targeting.

Furthermore, Truecaller's proprietary new ad format “Click to experience” has been used by brands like Ajio.com and APV for their marquee grand annual sales and blockbuster movie releases, giving an immersive and innovative experience to the brands.

Arpan Biswas, marketing head, AJIO, said: "At AJIO, we always strive to drive innovative & distinctive brand engagement for our customers. With the “Click to Experience” Ad innovation we tried to enhance the user experience and connect with them better.”

Highlighting further, Jinit Shah, director of media at PivotRoots, praised the innovative ad format, saying, "With Truecaller's new format, we were able to break the clutter with a very eye-catching solution that blended seamlessly with our creative strategy for Prime Video's latest campaign."

Sagar Manikpure, vice president of Global Ads Business at Truecaller stated, "In the ever changing marketing landscape, the challenges faced by marketers are more complex than ever. From engaging the right audience to optimizing campaigns for maximum impact, the demands are relentless. Our customised Ad solutions are engineered to meet these challenges head-on, providing marketers with the solutions and insights they need to negotiate this ever-evolving landscape. With our strategic approach, proprietary solutions, and innovative ad formats, we empower them to overcome obstacles, refine their strategies, and achieve impressive results. We're here to help the brands throughout their sales funnel and contribute meaningfully to their success."

Along with TC Ad server and the proprietary ad formats, Truecaller Ads very own DSP solution has come out of private beta and is now available for all marketers. The DSP powers TC's Audience Extension solution which helps marketers reach TC's unique and scalable audiences outside TC, across 1000+ publishers. TC DSP significantly expanded it's capabilities in 2023 where TC's audiences can now be mapped and targeted on most of India's OTT platforms.

Apart from OTT, TC DSP has also launched a video ad format named "Video+" a hybrid of video and interactive banner which combines video's top-funnel impact, along with providing lower-funnel CTA inside the video environment. Together these initiatives are a significant expansion of Truecaller's video ad offerings in the market.