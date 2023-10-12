comScore

TVS Ronin releases its #MoveLikeARonin campaign featuring cricketer Shubman Gill

The brand film encourages riders to make their own moves and follow no script.

By  Storyboard18Oct 12, 2023 4:15 PM
The film has been released across platforms, with an on-ground test-ride activation. (Stills from the ad)

Motorcycle TVS RONIN has unveiled its latest cricket World Cup campaign #MoveLikeARonin starring Shubman Gill in the brand film. It encourages riders to make their own moves and follow no script. There will be an experiential on-ground activation, Test-Ride Cricket, where one can get scored on their riding moves and have a chance to take home the World Cup Edition TVS Ronin.

Vimal Sumbly, head of business – premium, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS RONIN’s journey began from a blank canvas. One year later, our #Unscripted modern-retro is inspiring thousands across India to write their own stories, their own way. With our latest campaign, we’re cementing that very ideology by collaborating with Shubman Gill, a promising young icon himself. The idea is to inspire riders everywhere to go where their heart takes them and follow no script.”

Govind Pandey, chief executive officer, TBWA India, the agency that conceptualized the campaign, said, “TVS RONIN is building a community of the new-age riders in this world. Which is why, when we say ‘Move Like a Ronin’ we want to inspire people to follow their calling, and make the moves that are #Unscripted just like the TVS RONIN.”

The film has been released across platforms, with an on-ground test-ride activation.


Tags
First Published on Oct 12, 2023 4:15 PM

