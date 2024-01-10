Vibrant Gujarat: Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath credits PM Narendra Modi for boosting the Indian startup ecosystem

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in the presence of industry titans, astute investors, visionary policymakers, influential thought provokers, and world leaders. Indian financial services company Zerodha's co-founder Nikhil Kamath was one among them.

In a speech at the summit, Kamath credited PM Modi for empowering youth to pursue entrepreneurial dream in the country. He narrated his own success story as an example. "The opportunities the country threw to a 17 year old boy, again with no education, no capital or isn't exceptionally smart; this in my view has not happened forever. The last ten years have been incredible, and I am not the only exception in India. There are many other exceptions like me, we all hangout; we call this the 'Start-up ecosystem of India'.”

He thanked PM Modi for facilitating a stable ecosystem for young entrepreneurs like himself to thrive. "I would like to say thank you PM Modi for having created this ecosystem for all of us," said Kamath.

According to Kamath, the big change in India from the last decade has been that entrepreneurship has moved from something that “we have all watched around us, heard in movies, thought could happen or something that we aspired -- to entrepreneurship today, which is something that we all are actively trying."

He mentioned how entrepreneurship has moved across households today. He said that a housewife watching Shark Tank, a small-time shoe salesman selling online on Flipkart are some of the stories that did not exist ten years ago. Kamath said, “India has already arrived”. He also feels that he is at the right place at the right time.