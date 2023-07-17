Vivo India onboards Wunderman Thompson India as its agency on record

Smartphone brand, Vivo India has appointed Wunderman Thompson India as its Agency on record (AOR). Following a multi-agency pitch process, Wunderman Thompson emerged as the agency to handle brand Vivo’s product portfolio and will handle three product series (V series, Y series and Series T).

Wunderman Thompson will be in charge of conceptualising and carrying out integrated marketing campaigns and digital initiatives for the brand. The agency will concentrate on raising the visibility of the product portfolio, strengthening their positioning, and raising consumer awareness to maintain product leadership.

Commenting on the win, Joy Chauhan, chief client officer – WT South Asia and managing partner – WT Delhi, said, “It’s a proud moment to partner with Vivo in a highly competitive category. At Wunderman Thompson, we inspire growth for ambitious brands, and we are excited about partnering with Vivo to provide business solutions and drive growth for the brand. With Vivo on an exciting growth trajectory, we are thrilled to be part of their growth journey and create stellar work on their new range of products.”