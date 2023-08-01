Vivo launches new ad film titled 'Live the Joy'

Vivo released a new brand film. The campaign establishes the commitment of the brand to its purpose.

The two-and-a-half-minute video talks about how vivo helps us connect with the ones we love and enables expression of this love through its technology. Thus, facilitating the apparently elusive value that we all need in our lives - ‘Joy’. With an aim to connect with consumers across India, the film will be promoted across all digital platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

Conceptualized by FCB India and brought to life by director Neeraj Ghaywan, the film is a montage that revolves around three stories. Even in their seemingly successful lives and high-flying careers, the protagonists find that ultimately, joy is in connecting with their families and loved ones.

Speaking on the DVC launch, Geetaj Channana, head, corporate strategy, Vivo India, said, “As a brand whose every action starts from ‘Why’, the ‘Why’ for vivo is our purpose. Our purpose is to ‘Bring joy to all Indians through superior technology and simplified experiences’. Being creators of ubiquitous technology, we believe that it is our responsibility to help nudge people towards finding this joy and through this campaign, we hope to inspire people to invest more time with their families and cherish those precious moments in life.”