Creativity meets tech: Storyboard18 YoungGuns

Josy Paul, chairman and chief creative officer, BBDO India, Vaishali Verma, chief executive officer, Initiative and Arun Iyer, founder and creative partner, Spring Marketing Capital share why they're excited about Storyboard18's YoungGuns initiative.

By  Storyboard18Aug 8, 2023 3:21 PM
Storyboard18 will honour the YoungGuns at a glittering ceremony in August. There will be insightful and nuanced conversations as marketing and business leaders come together for an exclusive gathering to encourage, support and celebrate the bold brand makers.

It's the age of Augmented Intelligence, where tech-powered human creativity drives brands and businesses. At the heart of the great tech wave is a new generation of talent paving the way to the future.

Storyboard18's YoungGuns is the biggest celebration of future-ready young professionals in advertising and marketing who are driving businesses and brands forward and bringing glory to India globally.

Their work has helped brands and businesses grow and given India greater creative and business clout the world over. We honour, recognise and celebrate these pathbreaking, promising young individuals through Storyboard18’s YoungGuns initiative, a flagship programme from the Network18 Group.

Stalwarts of the advertising and marketing industry such as Josy Paul, chairman and chief creative officer, BBDO India, Vaishali Verma, chief executive officer, Initiative and Arun Iyer, founder and creative partner, Spring Marketing Capital share their views on Storyboard18's YoungGuns initiative and what has them excited about an event like this.

Watch here.


