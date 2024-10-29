            

      Ad spends on LinkedIn | Maruti Suzuki's Q2 result | LS Digital’s steady rise

      Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 29, 2024 4:59 PM
      LinkedIn’s CPM rates in India are up to 15-20% higher than other social media platforms

      High costs and limited returns- Ad spends on LinkedIn likely to go down 20%

      Brands are rethinking their advertising investment in LinkedIn ads as CPM rates on the platform have more than doubled in the past two years. The rates currently stand at 15-20% higher than other social media platforms.

      Maruti Suzuki's Q2 result: Profit down 17.4%, revenue flat, export sales up

      Maruti Suzuki's Q2 result: The Company sold a total of 541,550 vehicles during the quarter, of which the domestic market volume was 463,834 vehicles and the export volume was 77,716 vehicles.

      Agency In Focus: Challenger firm LS Digital's rise in the advertising world

      By capitalizing on programs such as the Google Marketing Platform (GMP) and the Direct-to-Consumer Acceleration Program (DAP), LS Digital was able to sidestep the common challenges associated with late market entry.

      Truecaller urges TRAI to allow telcos to work with third party apps to curb spam: Report

      In its suggestions to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to regulate spam, Truecaller asked to allow telcos to work with third-party apps for AI-enabled spam solutions.

      Flipkart's advertising income jumps 51% to Rs 5,000 crore in FY2024: Report

      Flipkart revenue stood at Rs 17,907 crore in 2023-24 while losses fell by 41 percent to Rs 2,358 crore.


