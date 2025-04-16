Lakmé-Mamaearth faceoff | Ad frauds in quick comm | Zepto rebranding

ADVERTISEMENT
Delhi HC flags HUL’s Lakmé Ad as disparaging in Mamaearth lawsuit
Senior counsel Amit Sibal, representing Honasa Consumer Limited — the parent company of Mamaearth — urged the court to order the immediate removal of the HUL advertisement across all platforms, including print, out-of-home (OOH), digital, and social media.
Behind the Speed: Ad fraud in quick commerce could cost brands up to Rs 1000 crore
As quick commerce platforms gain traction, brands' ad spends have soared past Rs 3,500 crore a year. But hidden beneath the convenience and speed lies a growing concern - ad fraud is bleeding budgets, skewing data, and eroding trust.
Omnicom's John Wren on IPG deal: 'No fear of losing (clients) because of the transaction' Omnicom's revenue in the first quarter reached $3.7 billion, up 1.6 percent from the same period a year earlier. Organic revenue, which excludes the effects of currency fluctuations and acquisitions, rose 3.4 percent.
Zepto drops ‘Kiranakart’ tag ahead of IPO; renames to Zepto Private Limited The rebranding move is a strategic alignment of identity and intent as Zepto sharpens its brand recall ahead of an IPO expected in the coming months.
Sony Music sues Myntra for Rs 5 crore over unauthorized song use Sony Music in its petition said that Myntra has illegally and unauthorizedly used, broadcasted, communicated to the public, and exploited sound recordings.