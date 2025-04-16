            

Lakmé-Mamaearth faceoff | Ad frauds in quick comm | Zepto rebranding

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Apr 16, 2025 5:01 PM
Ghazal Alagh publicly accused Lakmé and HUL of copying not only Mamaearth’s sunscreen but also other products, including its vitamin C face wash and onion shampoo.

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

Delhi HC flags HUL’s Lakmé Ad as disparaging in Mamaearth lawsuit

Senior counsel Amit Sibal, representing Honasa Consumer Limited — the parent company of Mamaearth — urged the court to order the immediate removal of the HUL advertisement across all platforms, including print, out-of-home (OOH), digital, and social media.

Behind the Speed: Ad fraud in quick commerce could cost brands up to Rs 1000 crore

As quick commerce platforms gain traction, brands' ad spends have soared past Rs 3,500 crore a year. But hidden beneath the convenience and speed lies a growing concern - ad fraud is bleeding budgets, skewing data, and eroding trust.

Omnicom's John Wren on IPG deal: 'No fear of losing (clients) because of the transaction' Omnicom's revenue in the first quarter reached $3.7 billion, up 1.6 percent from the same period a year earlier. Organic revenue, which excludes the effects of currency fluctuations and acquisitions, rose 3.4 percent.

Zepto drops ‘Kiranakart’ tag ahead of IPO; renames to Zepto Private Limited The rebranding move is a strategic alignment of identity and intent as Zepto sharpens its brand recall ahead of an IPO expected in the coming months.

Sony Music sues Myntra for Rs 5 crore over unauthorized song use Sony Music in its petition said that Myntra has illegally and unauthorizedly used, broadcasted, communicated to the public, and exploited sound recordings.


First Published on Apr 16, 2025 5:01 PM

