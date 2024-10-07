Manish Tiwari to be Nestle India's MD | AAAI re-elects Prasanth Kumar as President; Rana Barua becomes Vice President

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Click here to know more 🔥

Manish Tiwary to be Managing Director of Nestlé India; Suresh Narayanan to retire next year

After an illustrious career of over 26 years with Nestlé Group, Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director of Nestle India Limited will retire at the close of business hours on 31st July 2025.

Manish Tiwary has been nominated to take over as the Managing Director of Nestlé India Limited with effect from 1st August 2025. The proposal is subject to necessary approvals, the company has said in an exchange filing.

Tiwary is a distinguished business executive with nearly three decades of experience in leading largescale operations and strategic initiatives within the e-commerce and consumer goods sectors.

"Impossible Dream": Why Wieden+Kennedy couldn't 'just do it' in India

Amidst the festive cheers, October came bearing somewhat awful news for employees at the Wieden + Kennedy (W+K) in India. The independent American advertising agency on October 3 announced that it is winding up its operations in the country. The news was announced soon after the agency's chief creative officer (CCO) Santosh Padhi (Paddy) and president Ayesha Ghosh said they had tendered their resignations.

While the global advertising company is still trying to figure out how the Indian market fits into its future plans, a handful of industry watchers have called the development ‘insignificant’ given the country is already busy producing some of the best works on the global scale without the help or tag of any global multinational company.

For others, it was a slow death of the agency in India, that lacked creative vision and individuals for some time now.

Mindshare's Gopa Menon joins Successive Technologies as chief growth officer, APAC

Gopa Menon, who led Mindshare as digital head, South Asia, has joined Successive Technologies, US based technology consulting and services firm, as chief growth officer, APAC. Menon's responsibilities will include accelerating the company's growth strategy and business growth.

At Mindshare, Menon was responsible for driving digital transformation for the network, strategizing and implementing business strategies, digital strategies and roadmaps for Mindshare South Asia and its clients.

AAAI re-elects Prasanth Kumar as President; Rana Barua becomes Vice President

Prasanth Kumar, CEO - South Asia of GroupM Media (India) Pvt Ltd was re-elected as the President of Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) for the year 2024-25 at its Annual General Body Meeting held in Mumbai.

Rana Barua, Group CEO - Havas India, South East & North Asia (Japan & South Korea) was unanimously elected Vice-President of the Association.

"No assets in UAE, no attachment" responds Honasa Consumer over Dubai Court order

Honasa Consumer has clarified that there will be no attachment of its assets in the UAE as it has no assets there, on October 5. The Dubai Court had ordered such an action in its ongoing litigation with RSM General Trading LLC over the termination of distributorship.

In a filing on Saturday, the company said, "There shall be no attachment of the company assets, as the company has no assets located in the UAE." Honasa Consumer General Trading LLC, a subsidiary of Honasa Consumer Ltd has been exempted from this order, it added.

The parent entity of Mamaearth, Honasa Consumer, last week informed the stock exchanges in India that the Court of Merits in Dubai has rejected the grievances filed by the company and its distributor in the Middle East and African region- RSM General Trading, and ordered to attach assets of Honasa Consumer in UAE along with refusal to cancel the trading license of Honasa Consumer General Trading LLC.